Africa 

Tributes pour in for NBA star Kobe Bryant

Village Reporter ,

NBA star basketball player Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, southern California, according to the American celebrity news site TMZ.

Kobe Bryant, 41, had notably played for 20 years in the NBA franchise of the Los Angeles Lakers.

A five-time NBA champion, he is one of seven players to have scored more than 30,000 career points.

The helicopter crash was confirmed by the Los Angeles Times, without mentioning the identity of the victims.

Tributes

