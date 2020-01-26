Tributes pour in for NBA star Kobe Bryant

NBA star basketball player Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, southern California, according to the American celebrity news site TMZ.

Kobe Bryant, 41, had notably played for 20 years in the NBA franchise of the Los Angeles Lakers.

A five-time NBA champion, he is one of seven players to have scored more than 30,000 career points.

The helicopter crash was confirmed by the Los Angeles Times, without mentioning the identity of the victims.

Tributes

They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1fYnKHbnt7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna Bryant… Father and daughter died together. I can’t imagine what the family must be going through. ? This is tragic. pic.twitter.com/S3bOPAbcai — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) January 26, 2020

A true sporting icon.

Rest in peace, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/4BuwDWtJ94 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2020