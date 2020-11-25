You are here
Trevor Noah will host 2021 Grammy awards

Elwin Mandowa , , , , , , ,
South African comedian Trevor Noah will host next year’s Grammy awards, the organisers have announced.

Harvey Mason Jr, the chair and interim president of the Recording Academy, said Noah was the “best choice” as host.

Noah said after the announcement that “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.”

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award!” he adds.

Source: Africafeeds.com

