Transforming African economies through Pension Funds and Alternative Investments

MAURITIUS, Feb. 22, 2017 :— Only one month remains until industry stakeholders meet at the Pension Funds & Alternative Investments Africa Conference (PIAFRICA), taking place on the 15 – 16 March at the Intercontinental Resort, Balaclava, Mauritius.

Mauritius has a real GDP growth of 3.4% and access to 26% of the world’s population via air and sea networks, a range of investment promotion and protection agreements and bilateral double taxation avoidance agreements, making it a prime location to explore the opportunities available in pension funds and alternative investments. Pension funds are seen as an important vehicle to enhance national reserves and to mobilise private savings for funding long-term investments in Africa.

The conference’s programme will provide a comprehensive view of the industry. The speakers will address the key trends, challenges, best practices for sustainable growth, private equity, country profiles, long term benefits of investment, capacity building, the latest technologies and fund administration.

It allows for participants to meet and network with senior executives as well as decision managers and asset managers, identifying key investment avenues and opportunities that are sure to offer reliable returns.

Confirmed speakers include:

Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, Director General and CEO, PENCOM

Gosego January, CEO, Debswana Pension Fund

Harvesh Seegolam, Chief Executive, Financial Services Promotion Agency, Mauritius

Tom Minney, Africa Growth Partners Ltd

David Ashiagbor, Coordinator, Making Finance Work for Africa, AFDB

Oscar N Onyema, President, ASEA and CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange*

Kofi Anokye Owusu-Darko, CEO, National Pensions Regulatory Authority, Ghana

Mr PK Kuriachan, Chief Executive, Financial Services Commission, Mauritius

Ernest Thompson, Director General, Social Security & National Insurance Trust, Ghana

Sibusiso Luthuli, CEO and Principal Officer, Eskom Pension & Provident Fund

Tony Clamp, MD, Compass Infrastructure

Eric Fajemisin, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

Krishen Sukdev, CEO, Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), South Africa

Simon Wafubwa, MD, Enwealth Financial Services

Richard Arlove, CEO, Abax Services, Mauritius

Paul Boyton, Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual Alternative Investments

Jarred Glansbeck, Chief Executive Officer, Riscura

Hugh Stacey, Executive Director – Investor Solutions, Augentius (UK) Ltd

Nonnie Wanjihia Burbidge, Board Member, East African Venture Capital Association (EAVCA) and Vice President, Emerging Capital Partners

With the support from the associate sponsor, Riscura and the endorsing partners EAVCA, FSPA and ASEA, this event promises to be highly thought-provoking and informative.