Transfer update ahead of the new FIFA season

Football players and clubs with new eSports teams

Former FIFA eClub World Cup qualifiers strengthening their line-ups

Overview of some of the most important transfers of recent weeks

After months of calm, the FIFA eSports transfer scene has been hotting up in recent weeks. As well as new entrants of the calibre of David Beckham and BVB Dortmund, more established organisations have been strengthening their squads, with new players brought in ahead of the coming season. Here is an overview of some of the most significant transfers:

Guild eSports

David Beckham is looking to create some waves, and not only with his new Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. His Guild eSports club has picked up Germany’s Niklas ‘Nraseck’ Raseck – one of the top players in recent years and a consistent qualifier for the big events, making it through to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ on a number of occasions.

Bernd Leno

Another professional footballer who has already made a name for himself in eSports after joining the competitive FIFA scene around a year ago, German national goalkeeper Leno has expanded his team with the acquisition of Niklas Luginsland and ‘Serhatino’.

Werder eSports

Michael Bittner – one of the most consistent players over the past few years – extended his contract with Werder, and the team from the north of Germany then went one better by snapping up ‘FIFAFabio’, one of the country’s emerging stars of the previous season. With ‘DrErhano’ already in the ranks, the club from Bremen look to have one of Germany’s strongest teams going into the new campaign.

Borussia eSports

Gladbach on the other hand have had to come to terms with two departures, with ‘Gaucho’ and ‘Topik’ leaving the team that qualified for the FIFA eClub World Cup™ earlier in the year.

Fnatic

One of the blockbuster transfers of the summer saw Fnatic acquire Harry Hesketh – a player who is totally in synch with ‘Tekkz’ both on and off the virtual pitch. The team qualified for the FIFA eClub World Cup last year and are looking to be one of the top clubs in the world this season.

North

The Danish club is another outfit to have strengthened their team in the off-season, with ‘Lord Hjorth’ joining the likes of former FIFA eClub World Champion ‘Marcuzo’.

Brondby

Other clubs in Denmark have been busy on the transfer front, with two-time FIFA eClub World Cup winners Brondby eSports signing Alexander ‘Mr_lillelys’ Laustrup, who already has experience in that very competition.

Borussia Dortmund

BVB are another top club to make the move from the real to the virtual pitch, with 16-year-old Eldin Todorovac and ‘Denninho’ lined up to sport the famous yellow and black jerseys in the FIFA eSports arena. Erné ‘Feel FIFA’ will also be supporting BVB as a content creator.

VFL Bochum eSports

Another German outfit to have qualified for the FIFA eClub World Cup in the past, Bochum have acquired Cihan Yasalar ahead of the new season to play alongside 18-year-old prodigy Ali ‘PredatorFIFA’ Oskui Rad and Alexander ‘Xander’ Steinmetz on the virtual pitch.

Futbolist

This is another team to have featured at the FIFA eClub World Cup in the past, and they have made a splash in signing none other than Turkish eSports international Mert ‘iMertAL’ Altintop, one of the country’s top players with plenty of experience at FUT Cup and domestic tournaments.

That’s Football

This newly-created Cologne-based organisation has signed Hasan Eker – one of the most successful debutants of the previous season – as well as Manuel ‘KUBI—-10’ Kubli.

Groningen

This Dutch club grabbed the headlines by signing Arjen Robben, then did the same in the virtual sphere by picking up Bob Michel van Uden for the coming season – a man who had previously plied his eSports trade with Ajax and on loan with Sagan Tosu.

RB Leipzig

With Yasalar moving to Bochum after a number of years with Leipzig, the Bundesliga outfit have taken their recruitment to the next level with the signing of a pair of e-internationals, namely ‘Gaucho’ and ‘Umut’. Lena Güldenpfenning and burgeoning talent Anders Vejrgang will also represent the virtual Red Bulls this season.