Top private security firm G4S joins ‘Ghana Club 100’

G4S Security Services, a leading private security services provider was awarded and recognized as one of the prestigious companies into the Ghana Club 100. G4S was ranked 71st best company in Ghana.

The event was organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) on the theme “Sustainable Agriculture; The Bedrock of Ghana’s Industrialization Drive”.

The Ghana Club 100 (GC100) is an annual compilation of the top 100 companies in Ghana to give due recognition to successful businesses in Ghana.

The 2019 edition of the annual Ghana Club 100 Awards came off on Friday, November 15 at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

G4S Security Services Ghana Ltd emerged as the sole business in the Private Security Sector that was ranked in the prestigious award and recognition system by the GIPC for the Ghana Club100.

Commenting on the recognition, the Managing Director of G4S, Mr Michael Gyapah said “We are delighted to be recognized and to be part of the prestigious Ghana Club100. This is a clear affirmation of our commitment to serve and deliver services that are underpinned by continuous improvement and focus on business sustainability.

We are extremely proud of our 7000 staff members who put their lives on the line each and every day to protect life and property in both the private and public sector through their unwavering dedication and hardwork.

We are indeed truly honored and equally humbled by this recognition. We dedicate the award to our customers and partners, without whose support we could not have been part of the Ghana Club100. We will continue to innovate in the security space and add measurable value in the communities we operate in.”

The award which is in its 18th year recognizes private businesses which have excelled and is based on a rigorous exercise that focuses on size, profitability and growth of companies in the year under review.

G4S Security Services, having operated in Ghana for over 17 years, provides Manned Security, Electronic Security, Secure Movement of Valuables, and Risk Management Services to both the public and private sector in Ghana.

The Managing Director, Mr Michael Gyapah further indicated that his outfit is committed to continuing to contribute to Ghana’s economy and is pursuing a number of innovations in that regard.

Contributing to their success he said is G4S’s drive to grow year on year, its commitment to provide sustainable employment opportunities and its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by improving efficiency.

G4S currently employs 7000 people across the country and is the market leader in the provision of integrated security services and solutions in Ghana.