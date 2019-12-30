Top 12 photos of 2019: Kabila quits, Nobel Prize, Mugabe, sporting glory etc.

There were elections and investitures, there were individual and sporting action where African competitors triumphed.

There was a Nobel Price Laureate, a marathon record maker and in between them the pro-democracy protests that toppled Bashir and the Ethiopian air crash that left a death and pain.

Africanews presents our top 12 photos for 2019. Each one highlighting a major event in the particular month. It’s a Cairo to Cape, Dakar to Dar es Salaam, Accra to Addis Ababa compilation.

It forms part of our 2018 Review which has a dedicated tab on our programs bar on the website. You can find more pieces looking back at the news year.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi receives the presidential sash from outgoing president Joseph Kabila after being sworn in in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday Jan. 24, 2019.

Buhari inspects wife’s vote. Nigeria voted in hotly contested general elections. Incumbent Buhari said after voting that he was going to congratulate himself when asked about concession. But peeping at who his wife voted for hogged news headlines back home.

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines at the site of a plane crash that claimed 157 people on board the Boeing 737 MAx. This was one of the first photos from the March 10 crash in Bishoftu in Oromia Regional State.

Thousands of demonstrators gather for a rally in Algiers. The protests had demanded the fall of the Bouteflika regime; the ailing long serving leader bucked down from contesting in polls but was ousted eventually with protest and military pressure, April 5, 2019.

The coffin carrying the remains of longtime Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi arrives at Kinshasa airport Thursday May 30, 2019. Tshisekedi, father of the current Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi, died in Brussels in February 2017.

Sudanese forces are deployed around Khartoum’s army headquarters on June 3, 2019 as they try to disperse Khartoum’s sit-in. The ensuing crackdown claimed lives of hundreds.

Algerian players celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, left, and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, right, at a signing agreement in Maputo, Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The two pledged to end years of armed violence and to peacefully participate in Mozambique’s elections on Oct. 15, 2019.

A cockerel is seen near the coffin of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabes rural home in Zvimba about 100 kilometres north west of the capital Harare,Saturday, Sept, 28, 2019.

The Kenyan Olympic champion, Eluid Kipchoge, made marathon history by becoming the first person in history to run a marathon under two hours. He clocked one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds over the 42.2km distance, though the record is unofficial because he used rotating pacemakers.

South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup after South Africa defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed Ali poses after he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize during a ceremony at the city hall in Oslo on December 10, 2019.

Visit our ’2019 Review’ page for more