Top 10 romantic destinations for honeymoon in Nigeria

Leading tourism operators on Friday revealed the top 10 romantic destinations suitable for holiday relaxation and couples’ honeymoon within Nigeria.

The travel experts made the revelation during the ninth Naija Seven Wonders webinar session, themed: “Places to Visit in Nigeria: Issues of Access and Security.”

It was organised by Ikechi Uko, AKWAABA Africa Travel and Tourism Market promoter.

Top on the list are Obudu Resorts, Cross River; Whispering Palms, Badagry, Lagos; Ikogosi Warm Springs, Ekiti; Ifie Mangrove Park, Warri; Abraka Turf Club, Warri; Inagbe Grand Resort, Lagos; Nike Lake Resort, Enugu; and Ilase Island Resort, Lagos.

Chichi Umeasiegbu, Chief Executive Officer, Global Links, said lots of Nigerians were still ignorant of the existence of some fascinating romantic tourism destinations within the country.

She said this had made many embrace international sites, urging Nigerians to visit most of the local sites to boost the growth of Nigeria’s tourism industry.

According to Umeasiegbu, the Abraka Turf Club usually host a polo tournament every Easter period and aside this, the place is suitable for honeymoon activities such as swimming, horse ride and different forms of fun could be achieved there.

She said: “Ifie Mangrove Park is another beautiful place for honeymooning, picnicking, wildlife exploration, kids excursion and all; this place accommodates a 400-year-old tree with medicinal properties.

“Obudu Resort with its natural pools, fresh breeze and serene ambience offers the appropriate environment for couples to unwind.”

Also, Franklin Ihejirika, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Frank News, suggested visitation to Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, Ikogosi Warm Spring and Inagbe Grand Resort to explore the luxury of honeymoon experience.

He said it was high time people begin to acquire the right information about Nigeria tourists’ sites to encourage tours within the country.

Ihejirika said: “Nigeria has a lot to offer in terms of tourism and hospitality,

“Ikogosi Warm Spring is unique for its feature of the confluence of cold and warm water.

“This is nature at its best.

“There are well furnished chalets for guests, no security problem, it is well protected, it is a beautiful place for parties, picnics, and all.

“This is also applicable to the Inagbe Resort, which is known for its beautiful natural landscape.”

Apata Nunayon, Environment and Tourism Supervisor, Badagry Local Government, said the ancient town of Badagry had lots to offer tourists ranging from festivals, slave history, museums, beaches and all.

Nunayon said: “Badagry remains an important destination to be visited, western education took its roots in Badagry with rich slave history, the First Storey Building in Nigeria can be found in Badagry and that was the place Christianity was first preached.

“There are also lots of festivals in Badagry, which tourists can attend, like: Black Heritage Festival, Diaspora Festival, Miss Tourism, Badagry Mega Concert, Coconut Festival.

“Badagry is very peaceful and secure.”

John-Likita Best, Vice President, Federation of Tourism Association, North Central, woos tourists to Plateau State, adding that the state had the most unique and spectacular waterfalls in Nigeria.

“Plateau State tourism potential is still virgin, investors and tourists are advised to come and explore, the Shere Hills and Zungu Waterfalls are fascinating, the weather in Plateau is an amazing feature to experience,” Best said.