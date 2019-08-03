Tony Elumelu Foundation empowering African entrepreneurs [Focus]

Young African entrepreneurs have been urged to view private investment as the key to unlocking potentials in Africa.

The recommendation was made by key speakers during the just ended Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship forum which brought together entrepreneurs and thousands of beneficiaries in Abuja Nigeria.

This year’s event focused on “Empowering African Entrepreneurs” with masterclasses, a dynamic pitching competition, electrifying panel debates, and a presidential dialogue. Senior business executives, startup entrepreneurs, development institutions and policymakers were all present.

To know how the work of Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu is shaping the continent watch our focus on the event compiled by Africanews special envoy to Abuja, Elvis Boh.