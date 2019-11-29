Tomori Reveals Love For Burna Boy’s Hit Song ‘Anybody’

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed his affection for popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy, reports Completesports.com.

Tomori also stated that ‘Anybody’ , a popular song by Burna Boy is one song that is guaranteed to get him on the dancefloor.

“I have to say that most of the lads have good taste in music but the other day I saw Callum’s most played song from 2019 and I didn’t agree with it!’ Tomori joked in an exclusive interview on Chelsea official app, The 5th Stand.

‘I can’t put him on the spot like that though, so I won’t reveal what the song was.

‘The song guaranteed to get me on the dancefloor is Anybody by Burna Boy. The song guaranteed to get me off the dancefloor is ‘Saturday night’ [by Whigfield], the one that is always played at weddings!.”

Tomori who was eligible to represent Nigeria at international level through his parents, Canada through his birth in Calgary and England through his upbringing having lived in the country since he was a toddler broke into Chelsea’s first team this season after impressing on loan at Championship side, Derby County last term.

The 21-year-old made his debut for England against Kosovo in a Euro 2020 qualifying match this month.

