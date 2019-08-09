Togo’s new law that clamps down on protests

Togo lawmakers have passed a new law that restricts demonstrations, in an attempt to clamp down on opposition rallies.

Opposition parties have been agitating over the state of affairs in Togo, demanding the exit of current President Faure Gnassingbe.

The opposition largely boycotted last year’s parliamentary elections which means they hardly have representations in parliament.

That made the passage of the new law easier for the ruling party. The government has defended the new law, saying it will make the country safer.

Under the new law, no protests will be allowed on main roads, in city centres or near government buildings.

Protests will also not take place before 11:00 or after 18:00, according to the new law.

The opposition however disagree claiming it is an effort to stifle growing dissent and the call for an end to Gnassingbe family rule.

Last year scores of people were killed for taking part in protests. Opposition leaders were also arrested for sparking these protests.

The regional bloc ECOWAS has been trying to resolve the political crisis in that country.

The Gnassingbe family has been ruling Togo for over 50 years now. Faure Gnassingbe who took over from his father Eyadema in 2005 after he died while in power for 38 years.

Faure has since won elections in 2005, 2010 and 2015. He is likely to extend that further.

Source: Africafeeds.com