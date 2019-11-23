You are here
TODAY IN HISTORY: Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf declared 1st elected female President in Africa

Village Reporter

Liberia’s President-elect Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf waves to supporters in Monrovia November 23, 2005. Johnson-Sirleaf became the first woman to be elected head of state of an African country on Wednesday when she was declared the winner of a presidential run-off.

