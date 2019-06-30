Thousands of Sudanese march towards defence ministry in Khartoum -witness

CAIRO (Reuters) – Thousands of Sudanese protesters marched towards the defence ministry in Khartoum on Sunday, demandig that the ruling military hand over power to civilians, as security forces fired shots in the air, a Reuters witness said.

The protest was the largest since a deadly security service raid on a protest camp in front of the defence ministry three weeks ago.

