Thomas Christiansen named Panama head coach

The Dane will look to lead Panama to their second World Cup

Los Canaleros made their World Cup debut at Russia 2018

Christiansen has managed in English, Belgian and Cypriot club football

Panama have found their coach to lead them on the road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Dane Thomas Christiansen has been appointed by the Panamanian Football Association and will step into the role in the coming days. The 47-year-old started his coaching career as an assistant to Luis Milla at Al Jazira in the UAE before taking head coaching roles at AEK Larnaca and APOEL in Cyprus, Leeds United in England and Union SG in Belgium.

Christiansen’s main objective will be to try to repeat Panama’s success in qualifying for their first World Cup in 2018. Los Canaleros qualified for Russia 2018 in dramatic fashion on the final matchday of the Concacaf Hexagonal.

As a player, Christiansen spent most of his career in Spain and Germany and he made two appearances for the Spain national team in the mid-1990s.