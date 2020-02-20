This Is The Reason Why Nigerian Rapper, 9ice Never Signed Any Artiste On His Record Label

Award winning rapper and songwriter, Abolore Akande professionally known as 9ice has revealed that he never signed any artiste to his ‘Ancestor’ record label and has given reasons why he took such decision.

In an interview with Hip TV, the ace singer and rapper claimed that he would use his time to promote talented singers, their brands and projects because managing or signing an artist comes with so much issues which mainly comes out with disagreement and that affect record deals.

He said:

“When veterans take up new artistes, there’s always issues like arguments which cause the artiste to leave, willingly or unwillingly. That’s the reason why I never officially signed any artist,” 9ice said.

“What I did with them was, ‘I have a label, come under this platform. If you have a song that I feel is good enough, I ‘ll support you, we’ll shoot the video and get it promoted.’ I mean, do your thing! When you feel you’re ripe enough to stand alone, I let you go. Signing artistes take a lot. They can claim their own right saying, ‘I’ve been under this label for long and they ‘re doing nothing for me.’

“But, in the end, both parties have their wrongs. The record label will tell you something like, ‘We’ve invested N40 million and haven’t even gotten back N30 million and he said he wants to go.’ And the artiste would defend himself saying ‘You invested 40 million but we signed two years. Whether you make your N40 million or not, it’s my time to go.’ So, both parties have their rights.

“So, to avoid these issues, I think it’s better one gets investors and record companies on a larger scale, that can invest money and spread it in the long term, so it won’t be just from the music scales.

“Maybe also merchandise and all that but, if you don’t have enough funds, you can’t do all these. If you’re not making money from the record sales, you can tap into merchandise and other areas.”