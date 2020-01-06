The truth about the much-touted Rwanda success story

Written by Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma

Rwanda is a wakeup call for Africa to take bold and courageous steps. Their success is attributed to a unity for a common purpose doctrine. Their leader Kagame first made sure that everyone got on the national programme and those that didn’t were made to understand that there were seriously nasty consequences of going against the national development programme, political descent is only to be tolerated as long as it didn’t disturb development plans.

They shut down the overrated civil liberties and so-called democracy and this has helped everyone to hop on train and stay in lane of common good projects. This is the way Malawi was during Kamuzu era before imposition of multiparty democracy when things really got done under the threat of Dzaleka, Mikuyu and other cocky nightmares.

Example of China

We can also look at the other example of China, they don’t tolerate too much useless political freedom and have managed to shoot to the top of the global economy ladder in a short space of time. The choice is clear, democracy or development… Let’s not lie, fear helps get things done, even the bible says, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom”. At family levels, children who don’t fear their parents end up a liability to society, as junkie, criminals and anti-establishment. What we don’t fear, we despise, PERIOD!

Democracy Overrated

Democracy is an overrated pipe dream, designed as a tool to control African and the non-Western world. Daily toying in the streets in the name of democracy, fake human rights and political scrambling for power will NEVER EVER develop Africa but continue changing one leader for another as a means of instability. Traditional African communal authoritarian regimes were very productive, but we were hoodwinked by imperialist to dump them for things they themselves don’t practice them.

Rwanda or should I say Kagame understands that western interest is not the welfare of Rwandese but their own people. That is why he has made his own to play by. That is why he has and is succeeding. Why should we be made to govern ourselves by ruled made by others?? This is exactly what has messed up Africa and the African. It has reduced us to 8th class global citizens and stripped us of our natural dignity. It has instilled a deep inferiority complex and self-hate to the point of those that have been educated wanting to remove their African identity by erasing their mother tongue. Language is the only form of identity between people, once lost, the person is ident less. Because speaking English only doesn’t make you mzungu.

African need to realise that there is no such a thing as equal rights, human rights, civil rights except for those found in the bible. The bible doesn’t teach this mumble jumble but respect and fear of authority. These rights have been well manufactured as artificial superficial freedoms by America and Europeans, who by the way don’t even practice them.

These so-called rights-based democracies is only used as a tool by imperialist powers to control Africa, and to crush Pan Africanism ideals. Imperialist forces use covet tactics to deal with wayward African leaders, they incite his own people to cut him down, on the pretext of human rights abuses, corruption, undemocratic rhetoric etc, and replace him with puppet leaders who tows their lines, “Yes Sir” man.

In Rwanda, one of reasons for Kagame’s success is attributed to the fact that he has cut out the middleman, the mzungu, from his political programs, development plans. He only deals with them as trading partners. Mzungu is no longer the referee or empire of their destiny. Rwanda is driving Rwanda agenda, not imperialist agenda. So even things such as multiparty is a byword and elimination of its importance has cut out useless political bickering and allowed proper 21st century development to take place. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. The question is, does Africa really need to change its leaders through divisive elections every 4 or 5 years if it has performance-based regime??? Even Kamuzu needed 30 years to get what he got done, he was not going to manage this in 5 years.

Our biggest folly is the political instability caused by scrambling for power during and after elections. This has exposed ethnicity divisions further. Without political fighting, tribalism would diminish. Maybe if political leaders knew that they didn’t have to be in perpetual campaign mode after being elected they would get something done, maybe they wouldn’t have to steal so much from public coffers. If public servants knew that jail or worse was the consequences of public thefts, they would think twice. Democracy has created a syndrome of “free for all”. No one feels responsible for anything anymore. Don’t get me wrong, leaders must earn their keeps.

In conclusion, Rwanda should be studied in ALL African countries schools as an African victory story. Sadly, it’s alleged that Rwanda took the Malawian development strategic plans and implemented them perfectly. Malawi, just like other African countries have brilliant minds, but thwarted by borrowed artificial democratic systems, remember that saying “think outside the box”… that’s what we need to do, thinks outside restrictive tenets of western influences. Freedom is not free. Imperialist will ALWAYS poison Africans with the mentality of being dissatisfied with their political leaders, even if they are performing well. None will be good enough because it doesn’t service their purpose well. Because an unstable Africa benefits them. That’s why their biggest hidden budgets for Africa goes towards creation of deadly diseases, funding opposition grouping uprising, destabilising the economies through trade imbalances, fuelling conflicts by arming insurgents with no agenda and perpetually splashing negative African propaganda using their international media houses, propaganda that tarnishes or overshadows African success stories. That is why you will NEVER hear BBC or CNN etc tout the Rwandan success stories or African success stories, but its human rights abuses and so-called undemocratic regimes.

In you don’t believe me that behind every African failure story there is an invisible hand at play, please make time and study how America has continually subdued Southern America, keeping it underdeveloped and poor for its benefits for centuries. The same thing England has done with the so-called Commonwealth, trust me, the wealth is not common at all, but for England and European counterparts.