The top 10 universities in Africa

Africa has for centuries had a culture of education, higher learning and research even before formal academic institutional systems.

The continent also boasts of highly skilled and talented academics and many of them were trained in African institutions.

More educational institutions continue to be set up, both public and private.

We present to you our top 10 African universities per recent rankings of Universities globally.

University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town is the leading university in Africa. It is South Africa’s oldest university. Globally it is ranked joint 198.

American University in Cairo

The American University in Cairo has made tremendous progress in recent years becoming one of the leading universities on the continent. It is ranked 395th in the world. It is home to Egypt’s largest English-language library collection.

University of Witswatersrand

Next up is the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). It is a South African institution and is ranked 400th in the world.

Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University is another South African university located in the town of Stellenbosch, 50 kilometers east of Cape Town. Founded in 1918 is ranked 427th in the world.

University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg was formed in 2005 and is the youngest university in South Africa to make significant progress in World University Rankings.

Cairo University

Egypt’s Cairo University is ranked is the 11th best university in the Arab region. Its main campus is actually in Giza, 20km southwest across the Nile from Cairo instead of Cairo itself.

University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria is also in South Africa. It’s one of the largest universities in the country with seven campuses. It was established in 1908.

Ain Shams University

The Egyptian Ain Shams University, is ranked 13th in the Arab Region University Rankings. It is based in Cairo and was established in 1950.

Alexandria University

The Alexandria University was originally founded in 1938 as a branch campus of Cairo University. It however became a separate institution in 1942 and had it’s current name was adopted in 1952.

Assiut University

The Assiut University in Egypt was established in 1957. Located in an urban campus in the large city of Asyut is offers courses in both English and Arabic. It was the first university in Upper Egypt.

Source: Africafeeds.com (With additional materials from QS Top Universities)