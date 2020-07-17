The Senna-saluting Seleção of ’94 in stats

Brazil was in unprecedented desolation. Ayrton Senna’s tragic death had prompted its government to declare three days of national mourning. Some friends, whom the Formula One showman had recently urged to win the forthcoming FIFA World Cup™ over Coq au Vin in a Paris restaurant, had the opportunity to honour him by doing just that.

Brazil, however, had not lifted the Trophy in 24 years and pessimism over the Seleção had never been higher. Hurdles, however, make for touching tributes. Those Brazilians wrote one. Here’s a statistical one to Carlos Alberto Parreira and pupils from FIFA.com.