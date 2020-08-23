The Role Of Youths In Nigeria’s Current Democratic Experience By Ifemosu Michael Adewale

Nigeria has celebrated 13 years of uninterrupted democratic rule in year 2012.

That Democratic license was not received on a platter of Gold, but through resilient struggles and undaunted patriotic commitments of Nigerians, particularly the unsung youths.

The historic contributions of individuals, organizations, press, civil societies, labour and Pro-democratic movements like STUDENT UNIONS, NADECO, CDHR, and CLO in sending the military back to their barracks is worthy of mention.

Nigerian Youths have been the engine of democratic flavours and struggles that made moments of democratic victories aptly recorded during previous change in Governments from the colonial era up to the independence in 1960 even till date.







The crucial role and activities of the youths as pro-democratic agents assisted the popular agitations to fuel change in government as we have today in the Nigeria’s political structure.

The survival of the political system has been dependent on the role of youths in participatory Democratic platforms which allowed all groups regardless of their position to articulate, anticipate and negotiate their interest in the national polity.

This participatory process is becoming more transparent, open and accountable through the legislative system and refined public service that allows both the gains and odds in the institutional and political leadership to be more exposed to anticipated public interest and public trust, which makes the political system to translate into a better cultured and cultivated response governing system.

One of the major achievements of participatory democratic process was in 2011 when Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a Nigerian citizen of a minority tribe was elected as the Nigeria’s President.

Looking at the enormous roles played by the youths in canvassing for votes and promoting his personal identity in view of his acceptable academic credentials and youthful incorporation shows apparently that his electoral success cut across the various political parties, the electorates, their localities and regional divides.

History has it that Nigerian Youths have been marginalized and restrained in great moments of threatening national crisis, political divisions and leadership questions in the past Thirteen (13) years from making the nation totally ungovernable.

This has helped the Nation to scale through many crisis, which ordinarily would had escalated into major division or breakdown of the nation due to incessant display of immaturity, impunity, corrupt practices and recklessness by our political class.

The Rising capacity of the Youths in the political system to accommodate our differences and articulate a workable process for determining national issues, without turning into to the streets or making the state a Number one public enemy is commendable however the coming of the Tyrant and Brutal regime of General Buhari in 2015 has left the Youths with no option than to take to the streets and demand a Nation that works for them through a #RevolutionNow process.

The managed crisis in the Niger Delta region is a good example while those of Boko Haram are a negative example of the youths capacity to Make or Mar national polity.

It is therefore necessary to review the role and responsiveness of Nigerian youths in addressing crucial issues in nation building towards reaching consensus within the political blocs and across national divides so that governance can be more focused and implemented.

The future hold greener prospects for the Nigerian nation, if the lessons of the past learnt can be used to re-define the role of Nigerian Youths in retracing their steps towards Nation-Building.

However, since Nigeria as a Nation is made up of Good and Bad people in composition, poverty has been weaponized which has given birth to many Youths who are now Asslickers and praise singers of our Wicked ruling class.

You will agree with me that when any project dominates one’s life for a sizeable length of time, let alone the best part of 13 years, you have to accept the agathokakological nature of the beast, which calls for a dire and drastic need for a Social Revolution.

Ifemosu Michael Adewale is the Founder of Youth In Good Governance Initiative YIGGI.

Tweets @ifemosumichael.