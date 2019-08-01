The Mozambique peace deal that is ‘here to stay’

On Thursday the much talked about peace deal between the government and the opposition in Mozambique was signed.

The country’s President Filipe Nyusi and the leader of the main opposition party Renamo signed the deal which is said to be a permanent ceasefire agreement.

It is meant to put an end to years of fighting that led to the death of over 1 million people.

Feuding factions fought on opposing sides during a 16-year civil war until a ceasefire in 1992.

But fighting has still be ongoing since 1992 requiring another deal to eventually bring a closure to the violence.

Another set of agreement is expected to be signed next week as well in country’s capital Maputo.

Per the deal, Renamo officers who fought during the civil way will be integrated into the police force

President Filipe Nyusi and Ossufo Momade – the leader of a Renamo, a former rebel movement – shook hands and embraced each other at the signing of the agreement.

Both leaders said peace is “here to stay” after signing the agreement.

Moçambique viveu hoje, 1 de Agosto de 2019, um momento histórico, com a assinatura do acordo definitivo de cessação das hostilidades pelo Presidente da República Filipe Nyusi e o Presidente da Renamo, Ossufo Momade#paz #opaisonline #opais #gruposoico pic.twitter.com/ISIKKR6xb1 — O País Online (@opaisonline) August 1, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com