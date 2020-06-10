The Legacy of Fela Kuti’s Music of Resistance: Hear 15 Essential Songs

Resistance is etched into Afrobeat, the music forged by the Nigerian bandleader and activist Fela Kuti in the 1970s and 1980s. It’s in lyrics that denounce brutality, corruption, apathy, fear and the legacy of colonialism. And it’s in songs that deliberately stretch out, seizing time itself with African-rooted funk grooves that don’t rush but don’t ease off either, merging dance propulsion with unmistakable tension and determination.

Fela, as he was universally known, decided in the late 1960s that he had no use for love songs or party tunes; he wanted to challenge unjust authority. He battled Nigeria’s government, which repeatedly had him beaten and imprisoned. His music, Afrobeat — not to be confused with Afrobeats, the computer-driven pop-R&B currently emerging from Nigeria and across Africa — steered his knowledge of American funk and jazz back toward African modes and rhythms. Most of his start as simmering instrumentals, methodically layering little riffs and long-lined melodies into burly grooves; they make way for the messages he sings, then surge ahead with even more urgency. It’s music that’s braced for a long struggle.

Afrobeat hardly disappeared after Fela’s death in 1997. It was carried forward by two of his sons, Femi and Seun; the style was also maintained by bands well outside Nigeria. And it has stayed all too relevant with anti-racism protests happening today. Here’s a starter kit for Afrobeat from Fela and some of his musical heirs.