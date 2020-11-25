The latest collaboration between Brandon Hamilton and Walter Kolade Spearheart is proof of Nigerian music’s expanding global front

For a while now, the world has not only been listening to what Nigerian music artists have to say, but through prominent genres like Afrobeats, Nigerian music artists have also been able to find firm global footing. With multiple cross collaborations with global stars like Beyonce and Drake, hefty investments in the music industry from giant music bodies like Apple and Universal Music Global, and an increasing influx of global positioning, things seem to be off to a solid start not just for mainstream artists, but for those outside of the mainstream genres.

The most recent collaboration outside of the mainstream is between Grammy-nominated producer American Brandon Blue Hamilton and Nigerian multidisciplinary artist Walter Kolade Spearheart.

Brandon Hamilton

Brandon Hamilton, professionally known as Blue, is a Grammy-nominated American music producer from Atlanta with production credits for Justin Beiber, Robin Thicke, August Alsina, D woods, etc. He will be the dot connecting Walter Speaheart’s classical music genre with the heart of Lagos.

Walter Spearheart is trained in violin, guitar and the traditional Celtic harp and has been in the Nigerian music industry for up to 15 years. This collaboration will not only serve as one out of the growing global accolades the Nigeeian music industry is enjoying, it would also help expand the current body of classical music from a Nigerian stand point.

The duo held a private showcase at Oti’s on Tuesday, 25th November 2020, further confirming this collaboration. It would be exciting to see what comes out of this partnership.

Nelson C.J is a culture writer with works in The New York Times, Xtra Magazine, OkayAfrica, Black Youth Project, AfroPunk, and a few other spaces. You can find him saving dog pictures on Twitter.

Sourced From Nigerian Music