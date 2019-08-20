The Kenyan chef that cooked for record 75 hours non-stop

A Kenyan chef, Maliha Mohammed has set a new world record for the longest time spent cooking.

She spent 75 hours non-stop cooking at a local restaurant in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Maliha Mohammed began cooking on Thursday at 10:00 local time and ended her marathon cooking on Sunday at 13:03 local time.

The Guinness World Record was set by a US cook, Rickey Lumpkin who cooked for 68 hours, 30 minutes and one second in April 2018.

If Mohammed’s exploit is verified, she would have beaten Lumpkin’s record.

Ms Mohammed prepared 400 dishes including local and international recipes. She offered most of what she cooked to shelters and orphanages.

She spent only 30 minute resting every 12 hours during the entire period in the kitchen.

“The journey has been tiresome. My legs are very painful, my eyes are hurting due to lack of enough sleep, but I’m grateful to have achieved this,” she told journalists afterwards.

Mohammed has been congratulated by Ali Hassan Joho, Mombasa’s governor.

He wrote on Facebook: “You have not only made Mombasa and Kenya proud but the entire African continent.

“You personified the true spirit of endurance and resilience in an African woman, in braving the heat and daring sleep for over 75 hours while showcasing your culinary skills.”

Source: Africafeeds.com