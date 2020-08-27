The Emene Massacre! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

Last Sunday in Emene, Enugu State, a massacre on a small scale of unarmed members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) took place tragically. According to reports online some members of the ‘proscribed’ Biafra nationhood agitators were having a meeting (some say Jewish praying session, others recruitment exercise) inside the Community Secondary School in Emene. And suddenly the Department of State Services (DSS) agents intervened and attempted to disperse the group and make arrests.







The young Biafrans put up a spirited resistance and that led to pandemonium breaking out. The DSS forces were overpowered and they called for reinforcements. Soon enough a detachment of the military, police and para-military security personnel arrived, armed to the teeth as if going to a war zone, engaging the IPOB boys in a bloody confrontation.

The forces fired live bullets into the surging crowd killing dozens and injuring scores! As the dust settled down the blood of the innocent Igbos flowed on the streets. Reports had it that some security elements were either killed or injured in the violent fracas as well.

The Emene massacre demonstrated yet again how not to quell a civilian non-violent gathering. It showed a callous manifestation of hate and low consideration for the lives of a strong ethnic group east of the Niger. Daily, provocative acts and actions tailored towards humiliation are dished out to a proud hard-working people.

Pray, why would the security goons (always) employ maximum force whenever issues arise involving IPOB members? Do they constitute greater threat to the so-called national security than the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists, armed and marauding Fulani herdsmen and other armed bandits terrorising Nigerians everywhere?

