The Demystification Of Mr. Muhammed Buhari By Dr. Prince Charles Dickson

So when there is no shooting inside the Presidential Villa, involving the aides of the First Lady, (an office itself which is a subject of demystification of this administration and the head of it) and the presidency, there is the drama of the First Lady versus members of Mr. Muhammed Buhari’s family.

Well, let me start here that Mr. Muhammed Buhari is not the first President to be demystified. If you know, you know the gap-toothed one was demystified, after he dribbled Nigerians, he must have forgotten where the goal post was, and the duration of the match, and along came the goggled-eyed spider, who continues to be magnanimous to Nigerians with ATM disbursement almost every year, he was demystified. We also saw the second coming of the Ota farmer; he promised he would bring to Nigeria the pounded yam machine. He was so demystified that his effort at elongating his tenure was a low moment for all he would have achieved.

There was the rule of lawman, he was too sick, often too far away in Jeddah and everywhere but his office and he did not last. Enter the Otueke fisherman; he was a man like the Ota farmer who had an opportunity to write his name in gold. But a lack of shoes was followed by a gross lack of grit, and he was tossed and turned by everyone…(though these days, many wished they had him now…)







Mr. Buhari had the mystery of making people ‘trek’ (how trekking or how market today). Nigeria has never been short of messiahs, but sadly they all fail, for one reason or the other, it seems that our leaders are programmed to fail.

I knew we had started heading that road when the cabal narrative started getting hot, when the one time SGF asked who was the presidency, and Aisha (the people’s First Lady) revealed several strands of this presidency. It did not get better when we started spending more time with the dude who named his pet dog Buhari to court in the early days of Mr. Muhammed Buhari to these days when a man over 60 is jailed a few months for airing his bitter opinion of events in Mr. Muhammed Buhari’s home state of Katsina.

You see I love my president, I have full respect for his person and the office he occupies, but sadly emotions don’t rule, neither do sentiments govern, I am not in the school of thought that requires that the chief of security across arms be sacked, fired or asked to go…but my school of though expressly believes that the buck falls on Mr. President’s table. I shiver at people that are quick to praise the president/governor/minister or party and yet cannot hold the same accountable for having failed in basic deliverables.

They said when Mr. Muhammed Buhari was stoned in Maidugiri that it was a film trick, sadly it was a movie many of us saw coming. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you the pattern, the road was there, did we not stone Monsieur Jonathan Goodluck, the man who kept changing or adding name (Ebele) till he was demystified…

Then last week it was Katsina, Mr. Muhammed Buhari’s home. The President was not being spared. This is the true situation, and I hope that someone can tell the President this. I am not exactly sure that people hate him. At least I do not, and I can speak for myself. He also has done a few noble things that his predecessors lacked the will to do. However he has failed in what really counts.

“By any standard of judgment, the leadership Mr. Muhammed Buhari has failed the nation in the virtual area of improving security, poverty particularly in the north…and massive social security problems have worsened under his administration, the relationship between insecurity and poverty is fundamental but the administration does not appear to have any idea on what will provide relief and solution.”

The above were the words of Hakeem Baba-Ahmed speaking on behalf of the Northern Elders Forum. The North is bleeding, and her scholars are mute, her religious and traditional institutions are on silent leave, what is left of her elder statesmen are nowhere to be found. With these and mounting outrage on the state of insecurity, the presidency says that the group is paperweight, featherweight and insignificant.

A few of us have this feeling that Mr. Muhammed Buhari was given a sick nation knowing that he lacked the capacity to and commitment for, and will to do right, which is why as we all bleed, the Oshiomohles, and Tinubus, play politics and second guess about 2023 for a populace that many will die before the end of 2020.

So the forces chief are fighting each other, and not sharing intel, Aisha is threatening the IG of Police, Abike Dabire and Minister one thing something are fighting, the security personnel of madam first lady and the president are exchanging gunshot in the villa, and Mr. Buhari did not hear. Malami the attorney general called the Corruption czar a thief. The President’s party chief is being toyed with and his party in crisis, and we can only remember how Obj would have eaten pounded yam with those responsible.

I watched as a respected Islamic scholar shed tears on TV. He lamented how the world was at standstill for one soul, and yet Mr. Muhammed Buhari is quiet as scores are killed…no water for these people, they are not given good roads, no hospital, no good food, they do not have even police stations, they are killed without fear or recourse to humanity. And I could not just seem to understand as I reflect where was the Mr. Muhammed Buhari that cried pre-2015

Mr. Muhammed Buhari, my beloved President continues to express shock, his service chiefs continue to churn in reports and briefs, while Nigerians are killed. Many voted for him and said he was ‘Mai gaskia’, sadly the record of lies told by this administration will take some effort in breaking, we were told that he was a former general so he understood the Boko Haram jungle warfare…we were sold the dummy of body language. But my friend, father and president Mr. Muhammed Buhari is recorded as having stated that Nigerians are difficult, our youths lazy and more.

Mr. Muhammed Buhari you promised to protect Nigerians, you asked Jonathan to resign over insecurity. There is hardly a day these days that people are not killed in the North, it is now a killing field, in parts of Benue, Plateau and Taraba it is a New Mexico as kidnappers operate in their own republic and the south of the country is not spared, our nation is in disarray.

While a little far from the truth, Jonathan was voted out because he failed, Mr. Muhammed Buhari you have barely three years to do the unthinkable, which is to considerably bring change to the lives of Nigerians, put a semblance of a smile on the faces of many Nigerians that have given up on you…Mr. Muhammed Buhari would you surprise us, and leave a legacy–Only time will tell