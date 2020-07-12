You are here

The breakthrough Bleus in numbers

France celebrate winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup

Sixty-eight years – that’s what it took France to win a tournament they had been the architects of. Two headers – that’s the unlikely recipe a likely hero used to rock its record champions. The 93rd minute – that’s when a ponytailed prince belied position and numeracy to apply the coup de grâce.

Those numbers are news to nobody. Some other little gems behind Les Bleus’ conquering of the 16th FIFA World Cup™ are, however, well worth hearing. Allow FIFA.com to take you through them.

