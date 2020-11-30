The Black model breaking through in Hong Kong [Inspire Africa]

On this episode of Inspire Africa,

The story of a young black woman modelling in Hong Kong and her challenge in breaking through an industry with a preference.

\= And a new generation of female fighters in Libya as combat sports gain wide popularity in the country

\= Plus later on the show, we meet with Nigerian environmentalist Doyinsola Ogunye who alongside volunteer children, is saving sea turtles and ridding a beach off plastic waste.

Sourced from Africanews