The African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Country Managers for the following Regional Member Countries: Central African Republic, Ghana, Madagascar, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo and Uganda.

Mr. Mamady Souare Country Manager designated for Central African Republic Mamady Souare, an Ivorian national, joined the African Development Bank in 2004, as senior transport engineer. He currently serves as Manager for the Regional Integration Operations Division within the Regional Development and Regional Integration Department of the African Development Bank. Prior to his appointment as Manager, he was Officer in Charge of the Transport Division at the African Development Bank, which handles the infrastructure projects of all Regional Member Countries in Central, West, North, East and Southern Africa. Mamady brings to this new role a solid track record and extensive experience in operations, with a focus on public transport and regional integration sectors, in which he has served for more than 28 years. As project manager, he was the National Coordinator of road maintenance in Côte d’Ivoire, prior to his appointment as Deputy Managing Director at the Ministry of Transport (Urban Transport Authority). He subsequently moved to the World Bank, where he led a wide range of initiatives in both Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. Mamady holds an engineering degree from the National School of Engineering (ENSI) in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, and a postgraduate degree in transport economics from the National School of Public Works (ENTPE) in Lyon, France.

Ms. Eyerusalem Fasika

Country Manager designated for Ghana Eyerusalem Fasika, an Ethiopian national, joined the African Development Bank in 2009. She is currently Country Program Officer and Acting Country Manager for the Malawi Country Office. Eyerusalem brings to this role broad-based experience in country strategy, program and portfolio management and review, results- based management, quality assurance, public finance, capacity building, country dialogue, and partnership and aid coordination. Since joining the Bank, she has served as Principal Country Program Officer, Malawi Country Office (2009-2013 & 2018 to date), and in a similar capacity for the Zimbabwe Country Office (2013-2018). Prior to joining the African Development Bank, Eyerusalem worked at the World Bank in Ethiopia as a Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist (2004-2009), Research Analyst (1996- 2002). At the World Bank, Eyerusalem focused on monitoring and evaluation, project supervision, portfolio review, public finance, country dialogue and aid coordination. While in Ethiopia, she also provided cross-country support to Sudan in project management. Eyerusalem holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, with a focus on International Finance and Development, from New York University (2004), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Southeastern University, USA (1993).

Mr. Adam Amoumoun Country Manager designated for Madagascar Adam Amoumoun, a citizen of Niger, joined the African Development Bank in 2008 as a Senior Specialist in acquisitions in the Governance and Economic Reform Department. He was subsequently appointed Principal Governance Officer within the same Department before becoming Principal Program Officer at the Country Office in Togo. Adam is a seasoned professional who brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in public management and development projects, more specifically in the fields of public finance, public procurement reform systems, and portfolio management. He is currently a Principal Country Program Officer/Acting Country Manager, Senegal Country Office. Prior to joining the Bank, Adam worked as Procurement Officer at the African Union Commission in Ethiopia and Regional Technical Assistant for the Regional Public Procurement Reform Program at the UEMOA Commission in Ouagadougou. He started his career in the Nigerien public service, where he held various positions, which included advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger. Adam holds a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance (1998) from the Giordano Dell Amore Institute, Milan, Italy, and a Higher Diploma in Public Administration (1992) from the National School of Administration (ENA) in Niamey, Niger.

Mr. Adalbert Nshimyumuremyi Country Manager designated for Mali Adalbert Nshimyumuremyi, a Rwandese national, joined the African Development Bank in 2003. He currently serves as Chief Country Economist in charge of Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. He brings into this new role over 30 years of experience in macroeconomic policy, poverty reduction, decentralization, local development and statistical capacity building – having worked in government, academia and development finance institutions. Since joining the Bank, Adalbert has served in the Bank’s Statistics Department as Principal Statistician (2003-2010) and Chief Statistician (2010-2012); Chief Country Economist in charge of Cabo Verde, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau (2012-2018). From 2016-2017 he was Officer in Charge (Regional Resident Representative) for the then Senegal Regional Field Office (SNFO) before assuming his current position. Prior to joining the African Development Bank, Adalbert worked with the Government of Rwanda, as an Economist at the Ministry of Planning (1992-1993) and earlier as a Junior Economist at the Ministry of Economy and Finance (1987-1989). He is a former Lecturer and Scholar in Statistics and Economics for the Institut Africain et Mauricien de Statistique et d’Economie Appliquée (IAMSEA) in Kigali & Université Nationale du Rwanda (1992- 1994). He later joined Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Statistique et d’Economie Appliquée ENSEA, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where he worked as Director of Graduate Programs and Lecturer in Statistics and Economics (1994-2001). Adalbert holds a Diplôme d’Etudes Approfondies (Master’s Degree in economic policy analysis) from Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (Paris School of Economics) and an Ingénieur Statisticien Economiste (Master’s degree majoring in Statistics, Econometrics and Macro-economic modelling) from l’École nationale de statistique et d’administration économique (ENSAE-Paris Tech) in Paris, France.

Ms. Halima Yussuf Hashi Country Manager designated for Sierra Leone Halima, a Tanzanian national, joined the African Development Bank in 2005 as a Social Development Specialist at the Tanzania Country Office. She currently serves as Principal Country Program Officer, Uganda Country Office. Halima is a well-rounded development expert who brings to the role 20 years of experience, working with international development institutions. She has held various positions in the Bank, including Country Program Officer responsible for Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea; Principal Country Program Officer, Ethiopia Country Office; and Principal Country Program Officer, Rwanda Country Office. Before joining the Bank, she worked as Credit Officer for the Promotion of Rural Initiatives and Development Enterprise (PRIDE) in Arusha, Tanzania; as Grants Officer for the Foundation for Civil Society in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Project Management Specialist, USAID Dar es Salaam. Halima holds a Master of Arts (MA) in Development Studies (2002) and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Development Studies (2001) both of which are from Holy Ghost College, Dublin, Ireland, and an Advanced Diploma in Community Development (1996) from the Community Development Training Institute, Arusha, Tanzania.

Mr. Wilfrid Paterne Abiola Country Manager designated for Togo Wilfrid Abiola, a French national, joined the African Development Bank in 1998. He is currently Chief Governance Officer in the Governance & Public Financial Management Coordination Office. Wilfrid brings to this role extensive experience in policy dialogue, project management, portfolio management and review, management of studies and program evaluations, capacity building, results-based management and partnership coordination. Since joining the Bank, Wilfrid has served as Business Analyst (1998-2008) and as Chief System Analyst (2009-2013), in the Corporate Information Management & Method Department (CIMM). In 2013, he was appointed Chief Governance Officer. Prior to joining the Bank, Wilfrid worked at MATICSOFT France IT Consulting Firm as an Analyst (1985-1988). He then joined EDF Fessenheim Nuclear Plant (CCM, CFPI), as a Consultant from 1989 to1992. From 1993 to 1994, he was with the BULL S.A. France Consulting Division, as a Project Manager and later worked as a Senior Consultant for Oracle Consulting Services, ORACLE France, from 1994 to 1998. Wilfrid holds an Engineering Degree in Management of Information Systems from the Conservatoire National des Arts & Métiers, Paris, France (1994), a Master’s Degree in Management of Information Systems from Conservatoire National des Arts & Métiers, Paris, France (1989) and a Diploma in Technology (DUT) in Computer Science (1984).

Mr. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan Country Manager designated for Uganda An economist, accountant and diplomat, Augustine, a Liberian national, brings to the Bank many years of experience in public sector management with leadership roles in the banking sector and the Liberian Government. He recently served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ecobank Liberia Limited, and Interim Head of the Project Complaint Mechanism at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). A former Minister of Foreign Affairs & Dean of the Liberian Cabinet, he was also the Minister of Finance of Liberia from 2008 to 2012 after serving as Director General of the Bureau of the Budget of the Republic of Liberia. As Minister of Finance, he was Liberia’s Governor to the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank (2008-2012). Augustine holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Accounting (2004) from the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business, University of Rochester, New York, USA, and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting & Economics from the University of Liberia, Monrovia (2000).

African Development Bank Group