The Abdication Of General Muhammadu Buhari, By Bayo Oluwasanmi

The word “Abdication” has two meanings. The first applies to when a monarch relinquishes his throne. The second, when anyone in a position of authority chooses to neglect or ignore his duties. The latter applies to General Muhammadu Buhari.

Last week, General Buhari amidst the Coronavirus pandemic jetted out to Bamako Mali and met with other ECOWAS leaders. The meeting was to broker peace between the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali and the opposition M5.

Buhari continues to live by the one imperative that has propelled him all his life: furthering his personal interests and the expansion of Fulani suzerainty. Nigeria is in turmoil. Nigeria is boiling. Nigeria is in disarray. A pandemic is ranging. The economy is in meltdown. Our cities are in chaos. Unemployment is unabated. Indiscriminate killings are on the rise. With the apocalyptic situation in the country, Buhari has more than what he can chew on his plate to keep him awake at night till 2023. All the General did was to fly out to Mali for the so called “peace meeting.”







To parrot Buharidindinrins, he didn’t create the problems. Of course the problems are not new. But Buhari has worsened the situation. He has elevated, multiplied, and even magnified the crises. Over and over again, he has demonstrated his inability to govern at the time of crises. His unpresidential conduct and his refusal to step up to the magisterial aspects of his office make him an absentee president.

Buhari has no constructive response or practical solutions to the monumental crises now convulsing Nigeria. Buhari has abdicated his office long time ago. He is not governing but meddling. He is watching and gazing at the stars. He is a spectator watching from the sidelines.

One thing all Nigerians agreed upon about Buhari is that he doesn’t run the government. He can’t manage anything. He can’t organize anyone. He doesn’t administer or oversee or supervise. Nigeria is in perpetual chaos and confusion. Has Buhari any advisers? You bet. His advisers are liars. They are toadies. They are lackeys. They are sycophants.

The first duty of the president is to protect the welfare of the citizenry. Buhari is awol in securing life and properties of Nigerians. His handling of divisive, explosive, and controversial national issues has been morally abysmal. General Buhari’s clueless abdication of presidential responsibility is unequal and unprecedented in our 60-year political history.

General Buhari is never going to change. He is hellbent to carry the Northern agenda to a logic end: the total fulanization of Nigeria. While the Yorubas and Igbos are tearing themselves apart on old nonsensical manufactured conflict, Buhari appears unstoppable to achieve what Uthman Dan Folio failed to achieve. Meanwhile, events are rapidly unfolding, and 2023 will shape or shred Nigeria.