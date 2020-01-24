What: The 3rd Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Initiative Forum When: 24 to 26 March 2020 Where: Kigali, Rwanda

The Water Development and Sanitation Department of the African Development Bank cordially invites you to the 3rd Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Initiative Forum, hosted by the Government of Rwanda from 24 to 26 March 2020.

The Forum will welcome the 54 regional member countries of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Initiative and is open to development partners, civil society organizations, the private sector and the wider African Rural Water and Sanitation Community.

The primary objective of the 3rd Forum of the initiative is to provide a learning and advocacy space to assess contributions made by various players and stakeholders in implementing the SDG6 water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) targets. It also aims to strengthen collaboration, ownership, visibility and sustainability for rural WaSH in Africa.

The interactive Forum, comprising plenary sessions, working groups and field visits, will be an opportunity to learn from the experiences of its African member countries, and especially the host country, Rwanda.