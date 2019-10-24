Teachers from Ghana, Uganda, Kenya grab first AU Teacher Prize

The African Union has honoured three teachers on the African continent for their contributions to the teaching profession.

A teacher each from Uganda, Kenya and Ghana were the first to be honoured at the inaugural award ceremony for the first Continental Teacher Prize.

Top three teachers were Augusta Lartey-Young from Ghana, Gladyce Kachope from Uganda and Eric Ademba from Kenya.

Augusta Lartey-Young teaches at the Presbyterian Boy’s Secondary School in Ghana while Erick Ademba is a teacher at the Asumbi Girls School in Kenya.

Gladys Kachope from Kenya teaches in a school in Uganda.

Each teacher was awarded prizes of $10, 000 each​ for the 2019 edition of the award scheme and a certificate.

They received their prizes at a ceremony held at the AU Headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Agenda 2063

Beatrice Njenga, Head of AU Education Division said at the event that the Teacher Prize is an important and valuable instrument that contributes to the success of Agenda 2063 and Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA).

“It is a key instrument in our efforts to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in Africa. As we celebrate committed leading teachers, we provide an opportunity for sharing best practices that are transforming lives of students and their communities, enhancing learning experiences and building formidable intellectual capital and Africentric knowledge products that will enable Africa to harness its resources for shared prosperity,” she said.

Augusta Lartey-Young, one of the three prize winners from Ghana told journalists that she dedicates “this award to them and I urge them to continue to work hard; I know they wanted also to be recognized; and I thank everybody who contributed in putting this award; and I know that in the future we are going to see a better and even much better awards for teachers.”

The African Union said the AU Teacher Prize should raise the status of the teaching profession and the teacher.

It hopes it will also inspire the best possible candidates to join the teaching profession.

The AU says it also wants the prize scheme to further serve as a catalyst for similar programs at regional and national levels.

