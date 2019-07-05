Tanzania passes new tough law on foreign films

Tanzania has passed a bill that demands film companies share their raw footage to the government and also allow it to use the video to promote the country.

Although the president is yet to sign it into law, already opposition groups are worried that the bill might kill the foreign films business in the country.

Players in the film industry were not notified of the bill as it was classified as emergency and passed through parliament in a rush process.

“Passing this as an emergency bill means that we as stakeholders recieved the news, last minute. It would have been better for the parliament to have consulted with stakeholders like us filmmakers and actors. We would be able to give our opinions and thoughts on how to go forward. We understand the government has to regulate but do those regulations create a conducive environment for both local and international filmmakers to work together? We won’t be able to work alone. We need to network with others so the industry grows,” said Harith Rashid, TV producer.

Filmmakers will be required to submit all the footage shot and a finished copy of their work to the Tanzania Film Board or a delegated authority to get clearance before exiting Tanzania, according to Attorney General, Adelardus Kilangi

Foreign individuals or companies are also required to allow the government to use video clips or the whole film to promote Tanzania and its culture.

Film makers in Tanzania are worried about how the bill will affect its businesses. Arts and entertainment grew at 13.7 percent last year according to the ministry of finance.