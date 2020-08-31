Swearing in ceremony of Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group

WHAT: Swearing in ceremony of Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, newly re-elected President of the African Development Bank Group WHO: African Development Bank WHERE: Virtual WHEN: Tuesday 1 September 2020 at 9.00 am GMT

The African Development Bank is hosting a swearing in ceremony of its newly re-elected President, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, on Tuesday 1 September 9.00 am GMT.

Dr. Adesina has been re-elected to serve a second five-year term as President of the African Development Bank. He received the unanimous vote of all the Governors of the Bank on Thursday 27 August, the last day of the 2020 Annual Meetings.

The swearing in ceremony, which will be attended by Heads of States, Governors and external stakeholders, will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic-related social distance guidelines, and broadcast online.

A globally renowned development economist, World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr. Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate Africa’s development. He was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015.

The media are invited to join the ceremony by clicking on the following livestream links:

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/452838432

YouTube: https://youtu.be/1UKmCe8RS24

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AfDBGroup/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AfDBGroup

AfDB TV: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.afdbtv

Android / IoS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/afdb-tv/id1500047879?ls=1