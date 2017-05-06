Swaziland’s iconic MTN Bushfire Festival is back for 2017

Swaziland is well known for its stunning landscapes and exciting game but also for its festivals. MTN Bushfire, Swaziland’s internationally acclaimed music and arts festival invites you to Bring Your Fire and experience three unforgettable days celebrating music, arts and performance whilst promoting social responsibility.

Named Africa’s Top Festival by the BBC and by CNN as one of the 7 African must-attend festivals, MTN Bushfire is thrilled to announce a range of incredibly talented and loved artists from across African and the world – all of whom will perform on the MTN Bushfire main stage. Taking place from May 26th – 28th 2017 it is once again living up to its reputation as Africa’s largest and most inclusive world music festival.

The MTN Bushfire 2017 line-up is arguably the most exciting, dynamic and global list to date – including African legend Hugh Masekela, South African global exports GoodLuck, pan-African stars such as Jah Prayzah and Faada Freddy along with a whole host of acts close to home and from across the globe.

MTN BUSHFIRE is Swaziland’s annual meeting for a multi-generational global community of more than 20,000 “Bring their firers” to experience the three day event renowned for eclectic and multi-dimensional programming rooted in world music and including a compelling line-up of theatre, poetry, dance, art exhibits & installations, story-telling, puppetry, film, and themed workshops. A vibrant handcraft market, family-friendly performances & KidZone as well as the recently introduced interactive art and dialogue space, The Barn, all combine to create a magical three-day entertainment experience.

The festival venue is a unique and innovative space, the House on Fire, situated in the Malkerns Valley, just 30 min drive from Swaziland’s capital, Mbabane. The venue grounds comprise an art gallery, an amphitheatre and a large outdoor stage. Each aspect of the venue is given a mesmerising quality by the fairy tale-like stone building structures and the rolling valley scenery which encompasses the site.

Donating 100% of its profits to orphans through the Swazi NGO Young Heroes, and 100% of merchandise proceeds to the non-profit rural community development project Gone Rural boMake (www.goneruralbomake.org), MTN BUSHFIRE’s call to action of #BringYourFire has never been stronger