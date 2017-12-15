SWAZILAND’S 50/50

One of Africa’s last remaining monarchs King Mswati III of Swaziland will be holding lavish celebrations in 2018 to mark his 50th birthday and to celebrate Swaziland’s 50 years of independence. Already passionate about its own way of life, traditions and people, 2018 promises to be a year full of celebration for this tiny kingdom.

SWAZILAND FOR THE ADVENTURE SEEKERS

Despite being the smallest country in southern Africa, the Kingdom of Swaziland is an explorer’s playground with a remarkable variety of new activities to enjoy. From white water rafting, zip wire canopy tours, caving and abseiling, to leisurely hikes, exploring on mountain bike and horseback safaris, Swaziland now packs an even bigger punch for thrill seekers. No less than 6 UK tour operators have added new stand-alone Swaziland itineraries to their offerings for the first time – showing its increased appeal to travellers.

A NEW HILTON HOTEL PUTS SWAZILAND ON THE MAP

In a country that’s long been recognised as safe, with an excellent tourism infrastructure and always short journeys, it’s no wonder the international hotel chain have chosen to bring their brand to Swaziland. The Hilton Garden Inn will open in Mbabane, Swaziland’s capital city in April next year.