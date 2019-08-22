Sudan’s new prime minister to tackle weak economy

Sudan’s new prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok who was sworn in on Wednesday has vowed to tackle conflict and build a stronger economy.

As leader of the transitional government he has the task of restoring peace as well and helping to return the country to civilian rule.

The renowned economist told journalists that “The revolution’s deep-rooted slogan, ‘freedom, peace and justice,’ will form the programme of the transitional period.”

“The government’s top priorities are to stop the war, build sustainable peace, address the severe economic crisis and build a balanced foreign policy,” he told reporters in Khartoum.

Hamdok was appointment and sworn in after General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the outgoing head of the military council, was also sworn in as leader of the new Sovereign Council.

The new council will run the country for three years until an election after decades of autocratic rule. It replaces the Transitional Military Council that Burhan headed earlier.

It is now the highest authority in the country but largely delegates executive powers to the cabinet of ministers.

Lt-Gen Burhan will be in charge of the Sovereign Council for the first 21 months. A civilian will then take over until elections in 2022.

These are part of a planned 39-month long transition to democracy after former leader, Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.

On August 17, Sudan’s military council and the opposition alliance signed a major power-sharing deal in the capital Khartoum.

The agreement ushered in a country gripped by political crisis and violence into a new era.

Source: Africafeeds.com