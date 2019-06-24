Sudan’s expelled ex-rebel leader wants peace [The Morning Call]
Protest leaders in Sudan say they have accepted the creation of a civilian-majority governing body for a political transition in the country as proposed by an Ethiopian envoy.
The compromise blueprint suggests the creation of a 15-member governing body – comprising eight civilians and seven members of the military – that would install a civilian administration.
Meanwhile, Yasir Arman, a prominent politician in Sudan and former army General who was detained and expelled from Sudan a few weeks ago, speaks in an exclusive interview with our correspondent Deng Machol. He discusses some of the issues confronting Sudan in light of the current revolution.
