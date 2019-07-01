Sudanese Generals want ‘urgent’ deal to end impasse

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council wants to reach an urgent and comprehensive agreement, with no exclusion, with the opposition in order to end the political deadlock.

Deputy Head of the Transitional Military Council, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced this Sunday, as tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country to demand a civilian government.

‘‘We want to urgently reach a comprehensive and inclusive agreement. We in the Military Council are totally neutral. We are the guardians of the revolution. We do not want to be part of the conflict’‘, Dagalo said.

Talks between the two sides on a power-sharing agreement failed earlier this month when security forces violently dismantled a demonstration in Khartoum.

The Generals said three members of the paramilitary rapid support forces were injured.

“The troops’ mission is to protect protesters, but we don’t trust the vandals, now in front of the youth centre and the medical headquarters. There are snipers, they are shooting at people. They hit three members of the Rapid Support Forces and about five or six civilians”, he added.

The Council warned protest leaders that they would be held responsible for any acts of vandalism or violence during the marches.

AP