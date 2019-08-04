Sudanese celebrate the signing of constitutional declaration deal

Sudanese protesters on Sunday in the capital, Khartoum celebrated after Sudan’s ruling generals and protest leaders signed the constitutional declaration.

Sudan’s pro-democracy movement signed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council aimed at paving the way for a transition to civilian rule following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Representatives initialed a constitutional document that would establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. The agreement would establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists, as well as a legislative body.

The African Union envoy to Sudan, Mohamed el-Hassan Lebatt, said they agreed on a constitutional declaration outlining the division of responsibilities for a three-year transition to elections. He did not provide further details or say when the agreement would be signed.

The document, which outlines the powers and the relationships between the branches of the transitional government, comes after weeks of protracted negotiations brokered by the African Union and neighboring Ethiopia amid sporadic bouts of violence in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities.

The military overthrew al-Bashir in April following months of mass protests against his three-decade-long autocratic rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to a civilian authority. They have been locked in tense negotiations with the military for weeks while holding mass protests.