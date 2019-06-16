Sudan protest hub: ‘Hanging’ for perpetrators of crackdown – RSF

The commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, promised on Sunday; death by hanging for those who dispersed the sit-in of demonstrators that killed dozens.

Despite the Generals clamp down talks on the perpetrators, he is widely seen by the protesters to be responsible for the bloody crackdown.

Preliminary findings indicated that the “officers and soldiers entered the site of the sit-in without the order of their superiors”.

“We are working hard to send those who did this to the gallows, anyone who has made a mistake or abused “ he said, in a speech broadcast on state television.

For the first time on Thursday, the Transitional Military Council acknowledged that it had ordered the sit-in to be dispersed on 3 June, regretting “errors that had occurred”.

Thousands of demonstrators thronged the army headquarters in Khartoum to demand a transfer of power to civilians following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.

Reports say over 110 people have been killed in the crackdown since 3 June , most of them during the dispersal of the sit-in.The authorities reported 61 deaths