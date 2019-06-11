Sudan protest hub: civil disobedience end, talks resume

Leaders of Sudan’s Alliance for Freedom and Change have agreed to end civil disobedience from Tuesday, three days after its launch.

Mahmoud Drir, who has been mediating since a visit by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed in his statement to the press on Tuesday.

‘‘They agreed to uphold what they have agreed upon before the suspension of the negotiations regarding the structures, powers, responsibilities of the transitional government’‘, he said.

Talks will resume soon in good faith to iron out outstanding points, including the sovereign council and other relevant matters

‘‘Talks will resume soon in good faith to iron out outstanding points, including the sovereign council and other relevant matters’‘, he added.

The two warring sides agreed to also resume talks on the handover of power to a civilian authority.

The Alliance for Freedom and Change, in a separate statement also confirmed the end to the civil disobedience, calling on the Sudanese “to return to work on Wednesday”.

The civil disobedience campaign was launched after a crackdown on demonstrators by the military.