Sudan, Guinea record first cases of coronavirus

Sudan and guinea have also recorded cases of the coronavirus pandemic bring the number of African countries infected to sixteen as at midday of March 13, 2020.

The Guinean case was of a Belgian national who is an employee of the European Union delegation in the country. The news was confirmed by delegation spokesman on Friday. Guinea’s first confirmed case is the seventh in West Africa.

The patient had self-isolated after she felt ill upon returning to Guinea from Europe, spokesman Halimou Sow told Reuters. Guinea’s government has not yet commented on the matter

Sudan on the other hand confirmed that a deceased man in his 50s, had coronavirus – the first case and first death for the country. The patient died on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum. The death is overall the fourth in Africa.

The man had visited the UAE in the first week of March, health authorities said. Sudan has stopped issuing visas for, and flights to, eight countries, including Italy and neighbouring Egypt, over fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Today has seen a record of confirmed cases across Africa. Kenya, Ethiopia, Guinea, Gabon all confirmed index cases along with Sudan.