Sudan dissolves party of ex-leader Omar al-Bashir

Sudan has passed a law dissolving the party of former leader Omar al-Bashir.

The Sudanese transitional authorities approved the law on Thursday to dissolve the former ruling party.

A law was also passed repealing a public order law that regulated women’s behaviour under Omar al-Bashir regime.

Sudan’s justice minister, Nasredeen Abdelbari said the law to dissolve Bashir’s National Congress Party (NCP) also allows for the party’s assets to be seized.

These moves according to local media are meant to “dismantle” the former regime.

Bashir who seized power in a 1989 coup ruled for almost three decades only to be ousted in a coup triggered by protests from citizens.

He was removed from power in April this year leading to reforms in Sudan’s political set-up.

The country is currently led by a joint military and civilian council with civilian-led cabinet headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has said that the new measure was not an act of revenge, but was rather aimed at preserving the “dignity of the Sudanese people”.

“The laws of public order and public morals were a tool of exploitation, humiliation, violation – violation of the rights of citizens, and a violation of the dignity of the people.

“I send a tribute to the young men and women of my country who have endured the horrors of the application of these laws,” he said.

