Sudan crisis: Factions agree on new transitional government

Sudan’s military leaders have agreed on a deal with the main opposition coalition to make way for a new transitional government.

The deal was struck on Saturday after lengthy negotiations, the African Union has said.

Both factions have been negotiating for a new transitional government since April when longtime leader, Omar al-Bashir was toppled in a coup.

The African Union mediator Mohamed Hassan Lebatt who made the announcement on Saturday did not give any details.

“I am announcing to the Sudanese, African and international public opinion that the two delegations have fully agreed on the constitutional declaration,” Mr Lebatt told reporters.

There were celebrations however when the deal was announced as people gathered on Nile Street, a main avenue in Khartoum.

“We’re victorious!” some chanted while others sang the national anthem, Reuters reported.

Per the deal there will be a three-year transitional period agreed. There will be a power-sharing deal envisaging a governing body of six civilians and five generals.

Reuters reported that the declaration states that the main opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) will appoint a prime minister as soon as the document is signed.

The prime minister will be tasked to form the government in consultation with the FFC. However, the defence and the interior ministers will be appointed by the military council.

Reuters also reported that the declaration also envisages the appointment of a 300-member legislative assembly to serve during the transitional period.

The FFC would have 67% of its seats and other political groups not associated with Bashir would have the rest.

FFC has welcomed the agreement as a “first step with more to follow” and pledged to complete the journey to “freedom, peace and justice” in Sudan.

