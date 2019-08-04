Sudan crisis: Constitutional declaration signed by factions

Sudan’s opposition coalition and the military rulers on Sunday signed a constitutional declaration which will now pave the way to form a transitional government.

On Saturday both factions agreed on a deal towards a new transitional government following the toppling of long time leader, Omar al-Bashir.

The deal was struck after lengthy negotiations, the African Union has said after months of protests and killings.

Sunday’s signing ceremony was mere formalities but was attended by African Union and Ethiopian mediators.

These mediators helped broker the accord.

Ethiopian mediator Mahmoud Drir said the agreement “establishes civilian and democratic rule that seeks to build a state of law, a state of equality, a state which does not marginalise its citizens”.

But the parties are expected to put their final signatures on the agreement on Aug. 17 at a ceremony in Khartoum attended by foreign leaders.

Per the deal there will be a three-year transitional period agreed. There will be a power-sharing deal envisaging a governing body of six civilians and five generals.

Reuters reported that the declaration states that the main opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) will appoint a prime minister as soon as the document is signed.

The prime minister will be tasked to form the government in consultation with the FFC. However, the defence and the interior ministers will be appointed by the military council.

Reuters also reported that the declaration also envisages the appointment of a 300-member legislative assembly to serve during the transitional period.

The FFC would have 67% of its seats and other political groups not associated with Bashir would have the rest.

