Study: Children are getting too many antibiotics [Sci-Tech]
A study has revealed that children in developing countries are getting way too many antibiotics than necessary.
The research by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health concluded that children in low and middle-income countries on average get 25 antibiotic prescriptions during their first five years of life, compared to their agemates in developed countries.
