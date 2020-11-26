Stars line up to laud Diego
- Diego Maradona sadly passed away on Wednesday, aged 60
- His death sent the football world into deep mourning
- We round up the social media tributes to ‘El Diez’
Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in history, sadly passed away on Wednesday, less than a month after turning 60.
‘El Diez’ inspired Argentina to FIFA World Cup™ glory at Mexico 1986 and to the Italy 1990 Final, while he dazzled for Boca Juniors and Barcelona before propelling Napoli, who had never won Serie A, to two Scudetti and the UEFA Cup.
The football world was left devastated by his death, and took to social media to pay their respects to Maradona.
Lionel Messi: “It’s a very sad day for all Argentinians and for football. He leaves us but he doesn’t leave us, because Diego is eternal. I will keep all the beautiful moments I lived through with him, and I want to take this opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP.”
Pele: “What sad news. I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a legend. There’s still so much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to his relatives. One day I hope we can play football together in the sky.”
Cristiano Ronaldo: “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the greatest of all time. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy that has no limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, great. You will never be forgotten.”
Neymar: “You’ll always be in our memories, you left your legacy. Football thanks you. Rest in peace, legend.”