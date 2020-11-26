Stars line up to laud Diego

Diego Maradona sadly passed away on Wednesday, aged 60

His death sent the football world into deep mourning

We round up the social media tributes to ‘El Diez’

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in history, sadly passed away on Wednesday, less than a month after turning 60.

‘El Diez’ inspired Argentina to FIFA World Cup™ glory at Mexico 1986 and to the Italy 1990 Final, while he dazzled for Boca Juniors and Barcelona before propelling Napoli, who had never won Serie A, to two Scudetti and the UEFA Cup.

The football world was left devastated by his death, and took to social media to pay their respects to Maradona.