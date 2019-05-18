Sport24.co.za | TS Galaxy stun Kaizer Chiefs in Nedbank Cup final

Durban – TS Galaxy stunned Kaizer Chiefs to win their Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Zakhele Lepasa converted a stoppage time penalty to hand the minnows from Mpumalanga a 1-0 victory.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp made multiple changes as Lebogang Manyama, Kabelo Mahlasela, Daniel Cardoso and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya returned to the starting line-up after the Absa Premiership defeat to Chippa United.

It seemed the National First Division outfit were being brave in possession for considerable spells.

In the 20th minute, Dan Malesela’s charges nearly hit the front when Thembinkosi Mbamba’s diagonal shot went over the woodwork.

Chiefs were barely threatening as they could not make a real impact on the goal of Ludwe Mpakumpaku.

Amakhosi came close just before the break as Teenage Hadebe headed over before the lively Bernard Parker saw an effort cleared off the line.

In the second stanza, Manyama came close to firing in the opening goal though his strike went just wide of the far post.

In the closing stages, Katsande went close after being found free in the box, but he fired over.

At the death, Chiefs conceded a penalty after Hadebe and Khotso Moleko tumbled down Lepasa in the area before he stepped up and converted the spot-kick.

Galaxy held on to record a famous victory much to Chiefs’ misery.

They are the first team from the National First Division to win the Nedbank Cup.

Teams:

Kaizer Chiefs

Bvuma, Hadebe, Cardoso, Moleko, Ntiya-Ntiya, Mahlasela, Katsande, Dax, Manyama, Billiat, Parker.

Substitutes: Petersen, Mphahlele, Castro, Maluleka, Zuma, Zulu, Frosler.

TS Galaxy

Mpakumpaku, Aubaas, Dube, Mashego, Nyama, Chaine, Mbamba, Bodibe, Nduli, Mdlinzo, Ndlovu.

Substitutes: Phungwayo, Myataza, Shangase, Lepasa, Abrahams, Ndlovu, Ngidi.

The penalty that created history for TS Galaxy and extended the trophy drought for Kaizer Chiefs.#NedbankCup2019Final pic.twitter.com/ccLwybAmIi — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 18, 2019