Sport24.co.za | SuperSport fires presenter Robert Marawa

Johannesburg – SuperSport has fired the veteran sports presenter Robert Marawa, with the pundit saying it was done through SMS.

Marawa insinuated that his dismissal is connected to allegations of sexual harassment within SuperSport ranks that he spoke up about.

On Thursday night, Marawa told the public on social media that he was told less than two hours before the start of his show on SuperSport 4 through an SMS not to show up for work.

Marawa was previously fired from the SABC in July 2017 and later rehired, and he was previously also fired from SoccerZone on SABC1.

His current TV show bearing his name, Thursday Night Live with Marawa, is produced from SuperSport’s Randburg studios as a live broadcast on Thursdays at 20:30.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Marawa still presented his usual daily radio show Marawa Sports Worldwide on the SABC that is simulcast on both Radio 2000 and Metro FM.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a sportscaster and those I’ve worked with at SuperSport,” he posted.



Marawa earlier alluded to unhappiness in the workplace via another tweet: “Imagine paying for a service where people who are guilty of sexual harassment are employed and encouraged to work”.

In another message to viewers wanting to know what happened, he said: “One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life but you will know” adding that “The Mafia! Incorporated with lackeys. An amazing story.”

Thursday night’s co-host Thato Moeng awkwardly presented the programme by herself and repeatedly told viewers that it was suddenly “the last show”. It was unclear whether she meant the end of the entire show, or the end of the show being connected to Marawa.

The pay channel commented via a statement: “SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign”.

“This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa. Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week. We are grateful for his contribution over the years and wish him great success in his future endeavours.”

It’s not clear which other SuperSport presenters or programmes are getting axed.

