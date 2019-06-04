Sport24.co.za | Sharks name touring squad for crucial Jaguares fixture

Cape Town – The Sharks have announced their touring squad to take on the Jaguares in their penultimate pool match of the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

Saturday’s match is the second last of the pool stages, whih will be followed by a successive away game against the Stormers in Cape Town before the start of the knock-out rounds.

With the congestion in the South African pool as it is both fixtures are of utmost importance for the Sharks.

Head coach Robert du Preez has named a 25 man squad split into 14 forwards and 11 backs.

Akker van der Merwe remains on the injured list and has not been included in the squad, although Craig Burden is expected to return from injury and has been named as the second hooker alongside Kerron van Vuuren.

Injuries have also ruled out Beast Mtawarira and Cameron Wright whose replacement on tour is Zee Makhabela who made his debut off the bench against the Hurricanes last weekend.

Jeremy Ward, who has led the Sharks XV in the SuperSport Challenge has also been included amongst the backs.

Sharks Touring Squad

Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Coenie Oosthuizen, Craig Burden, Curwin Bosch, Daniel du Preez, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Jean-Luc du Preez, Jeremy Ward, John-Hubert Meyer, Juan Schoeman, Kerron van Vuuren, Kobus van Wyk, Louis Schreuder (captain), Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Mzamo Majola, Robert du Preez, Ruan Botha, Ruben van Heerden, Sbu Nkosi, Thomas du Toit, Tyler Paul, Zee Makhabela