Sport24.co.za | Rassie’s win record blossoming at good time

Cape Town – It

has almost been forgotten in the excitement of the drought-breaking Rugby

Championship title triumph and (so far) smooth lead-up to his first World Cup.

But courtesy

of the 2019 Springboks’ unbeaten record from four matches so far, head coach

Rassie Erasmus’ win percentage rate is starting to shift into increasingly

positive terrain.

Although

only three of the results have been wins (twice against Argentina, once

Australia, plus a draw against world champions New Zealand), the ever-improving

consistency of the Boks has meant Erasmus has shifted from his first-season

record of exactly 50 percent – seven wins, seven reverses from 14 Tests in 2018 – to 55.5 percent: now 10 wins from a total of 18 internationals.

That means

he has leapfrogged, following the Loftus victory over the Pumas last Saturday,

two of the post-isolation coaches to have presided over 10 Tests or more: Harry

Viljoen (53.3) and Rudolf Straeuli (52.17).

Despite the

bumpy ride in his maiden season last year, Erasmus had already ensured by the

end of it he was well ahead of both predecessor Allister Coetzee (44 percent)

and Ian McIntosh (33.33).

Now he is

closing in more quickly than some may think on the Bok coaches with win

percentage records in the sixties: Andre Markgraaff (61.54), Peter de Villiers

(62.50) and Jake White and Heyneke Meyer (both almost 67).

The only

ones still significantly further out of sight are Nick Mallett (71.05 percent)

and Kitch Christie with his legendary 100 percent – 14 wins in as many matches

including the 1995 World Cup spoils.

But the

roster over the next few weeks seems extremely favourable for incumbent Erasmus

to make further notable gains.

His charges

next play Japan, in the last Test before RWC 2019 begins, in Saitama on

September 6: despite the horror of that Brighton defeat to them at the last

World Cup in the only bilateral clash to this point, the Boks will be heavily

tipped to earn comfortable revenge.

If that

happens, Erasmus will move up to a 57.89 percent win record.

Then comes

the group stage of the World Cup, where there must be an excellent chance, even

if they fall to cup-holders the All Blacks in the seismic Pool B opener, of

South Africa then knocking over all of Namibia, Italy and Canada.

If the Boks

do end the pool with three wins from four (and some might even argue that that

is a pessimistic assumption, considering how dramatically the gap has closed

again on the old NZ foe), Erasmus will, in all likelihood, sport a win

percentage of 60.86 upon entry to the RWC knockout phase – 14 wins from 23

Tests in total under his tenure at that point.

Considering

the broad “feelgood” vibe around Bok rugby at present, there’d be a case for

saying it’s the least he would deserve …

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing